Wayne: Detroit demolition bond ahead in early returns

Wayne County voters finished choosing candidates for countywide and local offices and deciding numerous ballot issues Tuesday, including a $250 million blight bond that would allow Detroit to ramp up demolitions of vacant homes.

In initial returns, the bond issue was receiving a 67.4% yes vote.

The bond issue has proven to be controversial, as opponents from the Call 'Em Out Coalition urged voters to reject the plan — Proposal N, as in neighborhoods — arguing that city officials can't be trusted to handle taxpayer dollars.

Detroit resident Jimmie Mitchell voted at the Frederick Douglass (formerly Murray Wright) High School, on West Warren near Rosa Parks Boulevard and said he supported Proposal N.

Mitchell said he did so with the high numbers of abandoned and blighted properties that dot Detroit's neighborhoods in mind.

"They need to be taken care of with a fast momentum and be cost efficient," he said after casting his vote.

A split City Council voted 5-4 in July to put the measure on the ballot. If approved, it will continue city efforts to tear down 8,000 blighted structures and stabilize another 8,000 vacant but structurally sound houses.

The government-backed demolition effort has been at the center of federal, state and local investigations and reviews over bidding practices, record-keeping and soaring costs.

Detroit has taken down 15,084 dilapidated properties with $265 million in federal Hardest Hit Fund dollars since spring 2014.

City officials estimate 22,000 vacant houses in Detroit remain and progress has ground to a halt since $50 million per year allocated for blight in the city’s bankruptcy plan was diverted to stave off a $410 million budget shortfall tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposal would be funded by unlimited tax general obligation bonds, which are voter-authorized debt. The existing tax rate would remain at 9 mills instead of eventually dropping to about 6 mills, according to the city.

Sheryl Hendricks of Detroit, she voted in favor of Proposal N because "(city officials) need to get rid of those vacant houses."

Jamal Gooden agreed.

"I think abandoned homes need to be torn down," he said Tuesday. "Little kids could get raped in them. People shoot (abandoned houses) up."

In countywide issues and races, voters were deciding a millage renewal request from the county's intermediate school district. In initial returns, the tax was receiving a 64% yes vote.

The 2-mill tax, first approved in 2016, funds programs at all 33 county school districts through the Wayne Educational Service Agency. The six-year renewal request would take effect in 2022 and raise an estimated $90.4 million its first year, according to ballot language.

Advocates say the millage helps school districts make up for stagnant state funding.

When the tax was put on the ballot four years ago, opponents argued it was unfair, collecting more money from districts such as Grosse Pointe and Northville than would be returned. In that election, voters in 27 of 33 Wayne County districts approved of the millage.

The tax appeared to be less controversial this time.

In countywide races:

►Prosecutor: Incumbent Democrat Kym Worthy was leading Libertarian Daniel Ziemba, 71.7% to 26.1%.

►Treasurer: Incumbent Democrat Eric Sabree was leading Republican Anthony Wozniak, 55.3% to 44.1%.

►Clerk: Incumbent Democrat Cathy Garrett was leading Republican Dylan Gomula, 58.3% to 41%.

►Register of deeds: Incumbent Democrat Bernard Youngblood was receiving 56.4% to 39% for Republican Parker Burns and 4% for Libertarian Richard J. Secula.

In local Wayne County races:

►Ecorse: Mayor Lamar Tidwell was challenged by Jeremy Renshaw.

►Lincoln Park: Mayor Thomas Karnes was receiving 53.9% to 43.4% for former councilman Christopher Dardzinski.

►Wayne: Mayor John Rhaesa was challenged by councilman Anthony Wayne Miller.

In local ballot issues:

►Belleville: Voters were deciding two ballot proposals that would permit and regulate marijuana establishments.

►Hamtramck: Voters chose whether to increase a 0.5-mill levy to 10.5 mills for 20 years to raise $2.2 million a year to fund police and fire pensions. Also on the ballot were two proposals that call for merging the police and fire departments into a single public safety force.

►Wayne: City voters faced competing proposals that would either make council elections at-large or retain district voting. If both issues pass, the one with the greater yes vote will take effect.