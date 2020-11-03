Woman, 24, charged with murder in Inkster 'domestic' shooting

Inkster — A 24-year-old woman is jailed as she faces murder and gun charges in a man's shooting death in June during a "domestic" incident in Inkster, court records show.

Jamica Boyles is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Boyles was arraigned Monday by Judge Sabrina Johnson of Inkster's 22nd District Court, and remains jailed.

The homicide took place at about 7:45 p.m. June 3, on the 26000 block of Dartmouth. That's north of Annapolis and west of Beech Daly.

Michigan State Police arrived to find a man slain, Lt. Mike Shaw, a state police spokesman and commander in Metro Detroit, wrote on Twitter at the time.

Police never gave the victim's age. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office didn't immediately respond to a request for his identity.

The woman who allegedly shot him, Boyles, was sitting outside the home, with a pistol in her hand. Police seized the weapon and arrested the woman, but it wasn't until five months later that Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy approved charges.

Boyles is due back in court on Nov. 18 for a probable cause conference.