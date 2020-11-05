2 arrested in 2017 slaying of Egypt Covington in Van Buren Twp.

Van Buren Township — Michigan State Police made two arrests Thursday in the 2017 slaying of Egypt Covington, a woman killed in her Van Buren Township home.

Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman and commander for the state police in Metro Detroit, announced the arrests on Twitter, but declined to give the suspects' sexes and ages.

Covington was killed at her home in June 2017. She was 27.

Police said early in their investigation that they had a narrow scope and that the homicide was not a "random act."

But months and then years passed without an arrest.

In March 2018, Van Buren Twp. police announced a "person of interest" in the case. But in August of that year, when no arrests had been made, Covington's family and Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of her killer.

August:Family pleads for tips in Van Buren Twp. woman's murder

Crime Stoppers tipsters are kept anonymous. Calls are taken in Canada, at a facility without caller ID on its phones, the organization has said.

jdickson@detroitnews.com