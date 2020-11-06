Watch live: GOP in Michigan discuss election status, integrity
WAYNE COUNTY

Police seek tips on suspect in Canton bank robbery

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Canton police are asking the public for help to find the person who robbed a Chase Bank branch Thursday.

Officers were called at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the bank at Michigan Avenue and Old Canton Center to respond to a report of a robbery, according to authorities.

Police said the male suspect gave a teller a note that demanded money. The bank employee complied and the man left with an unknown amount of cash, they said.

The suspect was described as between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black knit hat, a gray and camo-colored hooded jacket, a gray shirt and dark-colored pants.

Police said no weapon was seen and no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Canton Police Department at (734) 394-5400.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

