Police seek tips on suspect in Canton bank robbery

Canton police are asking the public for help to find the person who robbed a Chase Bank branch Thursday.

Officers were called at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the bank at Michigan Avenue and Old Canton Center to respond to a report of a robbery, according to authorities.

Police said the male suspect gave a teller a note that demanded money. The bank employee complied and the man left with an unknown amount of cash, they said.

The suspect was described as between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black knit hat, a gray and camo-colored hooded jacket, a gray shirt and dark-colored pants.

Police said no weapon was seen and no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Canton Police Department at (734) 394-5400.

