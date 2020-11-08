Toledo man arraigned in '17 fatal shooting of Van Buren Twp. woman

A Toledo man was arraigned Sunday for the fatal shooting of Egypt Covington in her Van Buren Township home three years ago, Michigan State Police said.

Police announced on Twitter that Timothy Eugene Moore, 34, was arraigned at the 34th District Court in Romulus on one count of homicide Sunday afternoon. Moore was denied bond.

On Thursday, state police announced they had made two arrests in the case but declined to give the suspects' sexes and ages.

Police said early in their investigation that they had a narrow scope and that the homicide was not a "random act."

In June 2017, Covington was found fatally shot in her Van Buren Township home after not responding to numerous calls from her boyfriend.

"It's hard for a family to go through this," the victim's mother, Tina Covington, said at a press conference. "She did not deserve to lose her life so young. It doesn't matter what you know, how little you think it may be, pick up the phone and call. It's like a big puzzle out there and every little sentence can put it together."

In 2018, investigators identified an acquaintance of Covington as a person of interest but the man was never arrested.