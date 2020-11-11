Police arrest 3 men, seize 2 guns after hit-and-run on I-275, Eureka

Romulus — A three-vehicle hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Romulus ended in the arrests of three men and the seizure of two guns, police said.

Michigan State Police responded to the crash site at Eureka near Interstate 275 at about 9 a.m.

They found a black Chrysler 300 in the middle of the road, with two men inside, and the driver walking the roadway on Eureka, police said.

When a state trooper approached the Chrysler, he allegedly saw a pistol sticking out of the pants of a backseat passenger.

The trooper made the arrest and called Romulus police for assistance. Police allegedly discovered a 9 millimeter pistol on a front seat passenger.

Police arrested the two men and the driver.

Police say the driver had been in a crash on southbound I-275 before exiting onto Eureka.