Police release second person arrested in Egypt Covington case

A person arrested in connection with the 2017 slaying of Van Buren Township resident Egypt Covington has been released, Michigan State Police announced Tuesday.

That person, one of two apprehended last week, is no longer in custody "pending further investigation," the agency said in a statement.

"This investigation continues to change rapidly and detectives are continuing to follow up on leads generated from evidence in the case."

State police announced the arrests days before a Toledo man was arraigned in the fatal shooting.

Timothy Eugene Moore has been charged with first-degree premediated murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, firearms possession by a felon and four counts of felony firearm.

The 34-year-old was denied bond and will remain in the Wayne County Jail. His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 18.

Covington, a singer who worked as an account manager for a wine and beer importer/distributor, was last seen June 22, 2017. The next day, the 27-year-old was found fatally shot at her home on Hull Road.

Relatives have worked to keep the case in the public eye. To spur tips, they partnered with Michigan State Police and Crime Stoppers of Michigan to offer a cash reward of $25,000.

Authorities have said the slaying was not a random act.