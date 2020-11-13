Grosse Ile bridge to remain closed at least another year after severe erosion of piers found

The Detroit News

Grosse Ile — The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge will remain closed until at least fall of 2021 after engineers last week discovered significant erosion of its support piers, officials said Friday.

The bridge has been closed since May 2020, after a November 2019 inspection revealed the need for emergency decking repairs, leaving one vehicular access point to the island township of 10,000 residents for the past six months.

"The engineering consultants for Wayne County conducted a routine underwater inspection last week of the piers supporting the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge over the Trenton Channel and discovered severe erosion," said Tiffani C. Jackson, spokeswoman for Wayne County's Department of Public Services, in an email to The Detroit News.

The piers must be repaired before the bridge can reopen, she said. The Wayne County Department of Public Services is working with engineering consultants to determine a time frame for the repairs.

"At this time, we anticipate the bridge will remain closed until fall 2021, if not longer," Jackson wrote.

The bridge was closed for repairs and rehabilitation on May 6 and had been expected to reopen in December. The work briefly overlapped with construction on two nearby bridges.

That leaves the privately owned Grosse Ile Toll Bridge, which presently charges $5 to cross onto the island, as the only other way to reach or leave the island aside from watercraft or aircraft.

A nine-day emergency shutdown of the Parkway bridge in November 2019 prompted hourlong back-ups at the toll bridge and reports of road-rage incidents, though toll bridge owner Paul Smoke said at the time that the backups and tempers eased after a few days.

Opened for traffic in 1932 and reconstructed in 2007, what's commonly known as the "free bridge" was built for railroad use in 1873. Its brief closure in 2019 came after an inspection that led to the installation of 10 steel plates supporting four floor beams.

The toll bridge typically handles about 25% of traffic across the channel.