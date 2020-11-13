Police respond to double shooting in Inkster

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Thursday in Inkster that left two people injured.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene on the 29000 block of Cherry Hill at about 9:50 p.m.

"Preliminary information revealed that two gunshot victims both self transported toGarden City Hospital," state police said on Twitter.

Other details, including the victims' status, were not released.

"The circumstances of the shooting is unknown at this time," state police said. "Troopers, detectives and evidence techs are currently headed to the scene and the hospital."