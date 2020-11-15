MSP investigates Southfield Freeway shooting in Allen Park

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night on the Southfield Freeway in Allen Park.

MSP received a call at about 9:25 p.m. reporting a possible shooting on the freeway at Pinecrest in Detroit. Police later confirmed the incident occurred in Allen Park, not Detroit, according to a tweet by MSP.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Troopers were on the scene with canines, police said in a tweet.

Authorities closed the freeway's southbound lanes at the Michigan Avenue exit for about an hour to search for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or leave a tip on their mobile app.