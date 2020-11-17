State police trooper rescues man from burning car in Wayne County

The Detroit News

A Michigan State Police trooper rescued a man from a burning vehicle Tuesday in Wayne County, the agency said.

The trooper, who works with the state police Brighton post, was patrolling when he spotted a crash on Ann Arbor Road over Interstate 275, officials said in a statement on Twitter.

The trooper pulled out a man who had been trapped in one of the cars shortly before it became fully engulfed, according to the post.

State police released dash cam footage showing the aftermath.

The rescued man, identified as a Plymouth resident, was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, state police said. His 5-year-old grandson had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was "traveling too fast for conditions on icy roads," state police said.