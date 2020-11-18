Darci McConnell makes history as Grosse Pointe Park's first Black council member

Public relations executive Darci McConnell was set to make history Wednesday as she was scheduled to be sworn in as the first African American to serve on the Grosse Pointe Park City Council.

McConnell was appointed Nov. 12 to fill an open seat on the council vacated by the resignation of Dan Grano.

She is the most recent African American to break racial barriers in the Grosse Pointes. In July 2018, Sierra Leone Donaven was appointed to a seat on the Grosse Pointe Farms City Council, serving until losing her bid for a full term in the November 2019 election.

Last year, attorney Terence Thomas was elected to the Grosse Pointe City Council.

Civil rights advocates say the service of Donaven, Thomas and McConnell signals an increasing spirit of racial diversity and inclusivity in the Grosse Pointes.

Earlier this month, Joseph Herd, who was the first Black man appointed to the Grosse Pointe school board in January, won election to a full term.

Grosse Pointe Park resident Greg Bowens, who also is founder and immediate past-president of the Grosse Pointes-Harper Woods NAACP branch, said McConnell's appointment is "historic."

"She is the first African American to serve on the council," said Bowens. "It's important for several reasons. One is the African American population is the largest minority group in Grosse Pointe Park and the five Grosse Pointes. It really is about time that we have the representation in the five Grosse Pointes' most diverse neighborhood. That makes it historic."

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates from July 2019, 8.4% of Grosse Pointe Park's 11,000 residents are African American.

Bowens said while it is a "great day in the Park (and a) great day in America," there is still work to be done in ensuring racial and ethnic diversity is displayed in other areas of public serve in the Grosse Pointes.

Bowens said the appointment of McConnell and the others is the result of the work that has been done by the local NAACP and others for the last few years.

"It's helped change the culture that has existed here," said Bowens, also the president of Bowens & Company public relations firm.

McConnell, a former Detroit News reporter, is president and CEO of McConnell Communications Inc., a public relations company she has owned and operated for more than 20 years. Her expertise is communications strategy, crisis management, media relations, relationship building, marketing, advertising and political consulting. McConnell also is an adjunct journalism professor at Wayne State University.

A University of Michigan graduate, McConnell is a past president of the Detroit Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Grosse Pointe Park council member Michelle Hodges called McConnell's appointment and swearing-in "truly significant."

"Ms. McConnell is the first African American to serve, so her installation will become a memorable part of our community repository of significant moments," Hodges said Wednesday. "Given the issues we face today, she is abundantly qualified to help navigate forward in a manner we can all be proud of, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to serve with an individual of Ms. McConnell’s caliber."

Grosse Pointe Park council member Vikan Relan also hailed McConnell's appointment.

"GPP is a very diverse community and it is starting to be represented within our leadership. We are finally starting to identify as the very diverse town that we are, four ladies, one being black, and a brown guy are much different than all of our previous councils," she said. "The support for these diverse changes is seen throughout the town, by a majority of all the residents, regardless of color."