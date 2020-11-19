NB I-75 reopens at Southfield Road after truck crash, fuel cleanup

Lincoln Park — Northbound Interstate 75 is reopened at Southfield Road in suburban Wayne County, with time to spare in the Thursday morning rush hour, after a crash involving a semi truck.

The crash took place about 2:50 a.m. at northbound I-75 and Southfield Road.

The impact caused a fuel tank on the semi truck to rupture, leaking gas onto the road and creating a safety hazard, police said. The fuel cleanup effort took hours.

Michigan State Police investigate crashes and crimes on the state's freeway system.

The closure lasted just short of five hours, and the freeway reopened just before 8 a.m.