Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has COVID-19

Detroit — Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office announced Thursday.

Last Friday, Napoleon tested negative, but by Tuesday his temperature was rising. His primary care doctor gave him another test, and on Thursday he learned of the positive result.

“At this time I have a slight headache and light chills,” Napoleon said in a statement. On Facebook, he said "I’m experiencing very mild symptoms; my spirits are high and my faith is strong."

The sheriff's office has been hard-hit by the virus. In May, Donafay Collins, commander of the division 2 jail, died at 63 after contracting it. The virus has also killed two deputies and two doctors who worked at the jail.

As of Thursday, 20 employees at the sheriff's office are currently sidelined with the virus. Sheriff's office employees are tested daily, downtown at the division 1 facility, and in Hamtramck at its division facility.

In March, Napoleon's brother, Hilton, who is Highland Park's chief of police, caught the virus, and was hospitalized for 71 days. Fellow top cop James Craig, Detroit's chief of police, had the virus in March.

On Monday, Napoleon's counterpart north and east of Detroit, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham, announced he tested positive after reporting a "little cough."