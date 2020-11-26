Woman fatally struck on I-275 in Canton Township, freeway closed

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday, while she was standing in the middle lane of northbound Interstate 275, state police say.

The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. when state troopers were sent to northbound I-275 at Palmer Road for a serious injury crash.

"Initial investigation indicates that a female stood in the middle lane of N/B I-275 and was struck and killed," state police tweeted.

"The driver immediately pulled to the right shoulder and called 911."

The freeway has been closed for the investigation.

No further information was released.

