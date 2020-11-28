Wayne County Sheriff Napoleon put on ventilator amid bout with COVID-19

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has been placed on a ventilator as he continues to battle COVID-19 a week after being hospitalized by the novel coronavirus, his daughter said Saturday.

Tiffani Jackson, Napoleon's daughter, said the sheriff was placed on a ventilator Friday to slow his breathing. She added reports of his condition worsening were untrue.

"It has become imperative that I put a few rumors to rest," Jackson said on her father's Facebook page. "Unfortunately, some have spread misinformation concerning my father and his fight against COVID-19. Despite what you all may be hearing he is not losing his fight.

"Last night, the doctors placed my father on a ventilator to assist him with slowing his breathing and allowing his body to begin healing. He still has the ability to breath(e) on his own, however, he needs time to rest because his body was working extremely too hard. My father was alert and played an intricate part in making the decision to be placed on the ventilator.

"We are not hopeless. We still have hope in the ultimate physician; Jesus. This is not the end! Our God's Word cannot return void.

"If you all choose to post an update on my dad, please repost this post as others may contain information that is inaccurate. I am grateful for all of your prayers. Please continue to bombard heaven on his behalf."

Napoleon, 65, reportedly has had low oxygen levels while hospitalized. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office announced Napoleon's diagnosis on Nov. 19, and he was hospitalized the following day.

The virus has hit the sheriff's office hard. In May, Donafay Collins, commander of the division 2 jail, died at 63 after contracting it. Two deputies and two doctors who worked at the jail also died after contracting the virus.

Sheriff's office employees are tested daily, downtown at the division 1 facility, and in Hamtramck at its division facility.

In March, Napoleon's brother, Hilton, who is Highland Park's chief of police, caught the virus and was hospitalized for 71 days. Detroit Police Chief James Craig had the virus in March.

