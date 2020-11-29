Police pulled man from Detroit River after car submerged in water

Grosse Ile Police pulled a semi-conscious 29-year-old man from Westland out of the Detroit River late Friday after someone reported a suspicious person yelling on the Hickory Island Bridge.

Around 11:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to the call just north of Grosse Ile Yacht Club on East River Road and found a 27-year-old man also from Westland standing on the bridge. The 27-year-old directed police to where the 29-year-old was face down in the water.

About 100 yards east of that, officers found a 2018 Mazda CX-5 submerged in water. The Grosse Ile Fire Department sent divers into the water to confirm there were no other people in the car, police said.

Both men were taken to Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital for treatment.

Police believe the two men were driving southbound on East River Road and failed to navigate the curve and drove into the water. Police said drugs and alcohol may have contributed to the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.