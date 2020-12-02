SUBSCRIBE NOW
WAYNE COUNTY

Freighter runs aground near Grosse Ile

The Detroit News
A freighter ran aground Wednesday in the lower Detroit River near Grosse Ile, according to a shipping news website.

The freighter Harvest Spirit is turned sideways and possibly grounded in what is known as Hole-in-the-Wall in the Livingstone Channel of the Detroit River between Grosse Ile, Mich., and Boblo Island, Canada.

The Harvest Spirit ran aground in the river's Livingstone Channel, said the Daily Great Lakes and Seaway Shipping News.

The freighter is a recent acquisition by McKeil, a Canadian marine service company that provides transportation throughout the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway, East Coast and in the Canadian Arctic.

The ship was built in 2012, according to the company, and was brought over from dry-dock in Europe.

On Tuesday, the Harvest Spirit made her first visit to Detroit, according to the shipping news site, and loaded coke on Zug Island.

