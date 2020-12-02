Romulus police seek male, female in Tuesday slaying of man, 28

Romulus — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head Tuesday, police said.

Authorities are asking the public for help to find those responsible for the man's slaying.

Shots fired were reported about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 15000 block of Taft near Eureka and Middle Belt, according to a police statement. Officers entered the home and found the victim's body.

Meanwhile, an officer who was patrolling the neighborhood saw a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander speeding through the subdivision. He attempted to make pull it over.

The driver initially stopped, but then fled when the officer approached. The driver sped north on Middle Belt to eastbound Interstate 94.

Romulus police and Michigan State Police troopers pursued the vehicle through the city of Hamtramck until an occupant bailed out near the 13000 block of St. Louis near Mt. Elliott and McNichols on Detroit's east side.

The driver of the suspect vehicle continued traveling another block to the area of Luce and Mt. Elliott where it crashed in a vacant lot. The driver then fled on foot.

Police said they recovered a handgun and other evidence at the scene of the crash. A search with a police canine unit was unsuccessful, officials said.

Investigators said they believe the shooters and the victim were acquainted. Police say the man's hair was in dreadlocks and the woman has red-tinted hair.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Romulus Police at (734) 955-8822.

