'Vessels stacked up' waiting for freighter to be freed from Detroit River shipping channel

Efforts to free a freighter that ran aground early Wednesday in the Detroit River near Grosse Ile expand, while costs grow for those waiting to get around the ship and continue their journeys through the Great Lakes

Canadian authorities said they continue to monitor the Harvest Spirit as various efforts are made by the Coast Guard and the company that owns the ship.

An engine failure stranded the Harvest Spirit in the river's Livingstone Channel before 7 a.m. Wednesday. A second vessel, a cargo ship named the Gardno, struck the river's bottom while trying to sail around the Harvest Spirit.

"The Harvest Spirit is stable, with no reports of pollution or water intake," Lauren Solski, a spokeswoman for the Canadian Coast Guard, said in a statement Thursday. "Transport Canada is conducting a National Aerial Surveillance Program pollution detection overflight today to ensure there is no pollution in the affected areas."

Eric Peace, director of operations and communications for the Lake Carriers Association, said the industry trade group is also keeping a close eye on the situation. Based in Westlake, Ohio, the association represents U.S.-flag vessel operators on the Great Lakes.

He said the Harvest Spirit's predicament immediately had a giant financial impact on the region's shipping industry.

"We have vessels stacked up in Lake Huron about Port Huron and in the Detroit River down by Detroit," Peace said. "We estimate that it costs $3,000 to $5,000 per hour for a 1,000-foot freighter to sit idle. You can multiply that by the number of vessels sitting around and it's been over 24 hours. It's a significant amount of money that's been lost right now."

Peace said the traffic jam is worrisome because the shipping season and sailing from Lake Superior to the lower lakes will end Jan. 15 with the closure of the Soo Locks and won't start up again until March 25.

"Any impact, one day, two days, obviously cuts into the nine-month season," he said.

Meanwhile, the vessel's owner, McKeil Marine, is working on a salvage plan to refloat the vessel, she also said.

"Salvage operations will begin once the vessel’s plan is approved by the proper regulatory agencies," Solski said.

She also said officials are monitoring the Gardno as well.

"The Gardno is currently safely anchored at Colchester Anchorage and is awaiting inspection and clearance by their Class Society," she said. "There are no reports of injuries or pollution."

She also said additional personnel and assets from both the Canadian and United States Coast Guards are on standby in the immediate area, if needed.

Officials for McKeil were not readily available for comment.

The Harvest Spirit was built in 2012 and was brought from dry-dock in Europe to Canada by its owner, McKeil Marine Limited. The Burlington, Ontario-based company provides transportation throughout the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway, East Coast and in the Canadian Arctic.

It is currently carrying about 74,000 gallons of diesel fuel and a cargo of 9,000-10,000 metric tons of furnace coke, according to Canadian officials. On Tuesday, the Harvest Spirit made her first visit to Detroit, according to shipping news site Boatnerd.com, and loaded the coke on Zug Island.

After the Harvest Spirit ran aground, the Canadian Coast Guard's Marine Communications and Traffic Services in Sarnia directed vessels on the river to only travel through the shallower Amherstburg Channel, if operators felt it was safe.

Canadian authorities then said it would clear vessels that wanted to use travel through the area on a case-by-case basis.

Efforts to free the Harvest Spirit began before dusk Wednesday, but were halted after dark for safety reasons, officials said.

