Michiganders rally in Canton Township in support of Indian farmers

Canton Township — Members of Michigan's Sikh and Indian community are set to gather Saturday to protest controversial new laws imposed by the Indian government that farmers there contend will devastate the industry.

The group plans to hold a forum and car rally at 1 p.m. at Canton Township's Heritage Park in solidarity with international demonstrations across Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States amid a deadlock between the Indian government and farmers in New Delhi.

Amrinder Grewal, a township resident whose parents and grandparents were farmers in India, said he still has relatives and friends there who farm and the new laws are "ruining their life."

Grewal, 32, an organizer of the peaceful protest, said the event is expected to bring together about 400 individuals locally and from as far as Battle Creek and Muskegon to support the rights of farmers who have been targeted by the Indian government with tear gas and water cannons.

"The government is suppressing their voice," said Grewal, an immigrant who has lived in Canton for about five years. "I have a fear the government is going to use some force on them."

Protest leaders on Saturday rejected the government's offer to amend some provisions of the contentious new agricultural laws, which deregulate crop pricing, maintaining the demand for a total repeal.

The farmers are vowing a nationwide strike on Tuesday and an escalation of actions that calls for supporters to occupy toll plazas across the country on strike day if the government doesn't abolish the laws.

The two sides are scheduled to meet Wednesday for further talks.

The divide has prompted protests that have blocked key highways on the outskirts of the capital for more than a week, with thousands of farmers arguing the reforms could devastate crop prices and reduce their earnings.

The farmers say the laws will lead the government to stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and result in exploitation by corporations that will push down prices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has insisted the reforms will benefit farmers. It contends the changes allow farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. But farmers argue they were never consulted.

"If it's a bill for the farmers, they should talk to farmers," Grewal added. "Farmers know better what's good for them."

Saturday's discussions between Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and 35 farmer leaders were the fifth since the laws were passed in September.

Halfway through, farmer leaders held placards asking the government to answer “yes” or “no” to their demand for repealing new farm laws.

The farmers have been protesting for nearly two months in Punjab and Haryana state.

The situation escalated last week when tens of thousands marched to New Delhi, where they clashed with police.

The new regulations compound tensions there, with farmers long complaining of being ignored by the government in their demands for better crop prices, additional loan wavers and irrigation systems to guarantee water during dry spells.

With nearly 60% of the Indian population depending on agriculture for their livelihoods, the growing farmer rebellion has rattled Modi’s administration and allies.

The Associated Press contributed