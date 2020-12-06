In shadow of Metro Airport, firefighters prepare for the worst

In the shadow of Detroit Metropolitan Airport, airport firefighters sharpen their skills in training for the worst-case scenarios.

The Harrison Avenue training facility, a live fire training facility, is home to a full-scale airplane mockup with propane-fed fire areas to create aircraft emergency scenarios.

“Aircraft incidents are somewhat rare, so this allows us to train as realistically as possible, to be prepared for a real incident if it should ever happen,” said Charles Pecsenye, Metro Airport Fire Department battalion chief

In October, firefighters conducted night training “evolutions” for a simulated fuel spill involving an aircraft.

From the control room, propane-fed fires ignited around the exterior of a mock aircraft to create the fiery training scenario. Once lit, the heat is apparent and alarming.

Firefighters battle the flames from within their rig using high pressure nozzles spraying water, eventually extinguishing the flames while maintaining safe zones for passengers to escape.

In a real emergency, firefighters would use foam to extinguish the fire.

The facility also can simulate aircraft emergencies including brake, engine and interior fire scenarios, all from the control room, to further train and prepare firefighters for the real thing.