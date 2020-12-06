Two in serious condition after shooting at Inkster motel

A shooting at an Inkster motel Saturday night left two people with serious injuries.

At around 10 p.m., Inkster police and state troopers responded to a report of gunfire at the Paradise Inn on Michigan Avenue.

When officers arrived they heard victims yelling for help, police said. A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were taken to the hospital.

Police believe the shooting started as an armed robbery though the investigation is ongoing.