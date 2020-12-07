Man charged in November slaying outside Inkster restaurant

Inkster — A 28-year-old man facing five felony charges in a mid-November homicide at an Inkster restaurant will remain jailed as his case proceeds in court, records show.

Police responded on Friday, Nov. 13 at about 7:05 p.m. to a reported shooting outside Moe's Fish and Chicken, on the 1500 block of Middlebelt, north of Michigan Avenue

Michigan State Police didn't say much about the homicide at the time, describing the situation as "very fluid" the next day.

Police didn't immediately respond to a request for information Monday, but court records show suspect Marvin Mallory, 28, faces five charges: first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of felony firearm, firearms possession by a felon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was arraigned Saturday at 34th District Court in Romulus, but his case will be heard at Inkster's 22nd District Court.

Mallory is due back in court on Dec. 16 for his probable cause conference.