Longtime Wayne Co. Commissioner Ware dead at 66

Charles E. Ramirez

The Detroit News

Longtime Wayne County Commissioner Jewel Ware, D-Detroit, died Tuesday morning after a heart attack, officials said. She was 66.

Ware served on the county commission since 1994, representing the Second District, which covers part of Detroit's Midtown District, its Boston-Edison Historic District as well as the city's downtown and riverfront.

She was the commission's chairwoman from 2003-2008 and most recently was its vice-chair pro tempore.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans called Ware a longtime friend and said he was saddened to hear about her passing.

"Jewel was a friend of mine for the better part of 30 years, and we worked together in several different capacities," Evans said in a statement. "Over that period of time, I got to know her as a fiercely dedicated and no-nonsense public servant who always represented her constituents — especially her beloved seniors — to the best of her ability.

"My heart goes out to the friends and family of Commissioner Ware, as well as members of her staff and others who have worked with her and share this tremendous loss to our community. Her strength, experience and common sense will be sorely missed."

Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell, D-Detroit, also said the news of Ware's passing has shocked the panel.

“The Wayne County Commission family is devastated by the sudden passing of Jewel Ware this morning," Bell said in a statement. "Commissioner Ware was a trusted member of the commission family and her experience in county government and knowledge of county issues were immeasurable."

"Members often referred to her as the dean of the commission and I was proud to nominate her as commission chair pro-tem during her most recent term, her 13th since being elected to the Commission in 1994," Bell said. "She was always a proud advocate for issues involving her beloved seniors and also was a strong supporter of programs aiding young people in the community. Residents of the Commission’s 2nd District have lost a true champion and our heartfelt condolences go out to her loving family.”

In November, Ware was re-elected to the county commission with 94 percent of the vote.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the city mourns the loss.

"Jewel was my friend and colleague for 30 years, going back to her first time as Wayne County Commissioner and eventually Commission Chair," he said in a statement. "Throughout her career, she was a tireless advocate for the seniors in our community and always committed to good government.

"I've never seen a public official so deeply connected to her constituents and the community she served so well. I have lost a dear friend and a trusted advisor. Please keep Jewel’s friends and family in your prayers."

Lavora Barnes, chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party, said Ware was a "champion for the people of Wayne County."

"She worked tirelessly on behalf of the county's most vulnerable citizens and was well known for her commitment to senior citizens, the underinsured and uninsured, and former prisoners," Barnes said in a statement. "She was relentless in advocating for services that eased the lives of everyone in Wayne County.

"Commissioner Ware never stopped working on behalf of her constituents. Her non-stop commitment to the county was unmatched.

"Our thoughts are with her friends and family and all of her seniors in Wayne County considered her family. May the legacy of her work on behalf of the people of Wayne County bring them peace. She will be greatly missed."

U.S. Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, echoed those sentiments.

“I am extremely saddened by the news of Commissioner Ware’s untimely passing," Lawrence said in a statement. "During her career, Ware dedicated herself to public service. In addition to the Wayne County Commission, where she served for a time as chair, she was on numerous civic and nonprofit boards.

"Her tireless work in the community for seniors, health care and children greatly improved the quality of life for Wayne County residents. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and staff during this difficult time. As a dear friend and colleague, I know she will truly be missed by all."

