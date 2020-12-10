$2 million bond set for man charged in double shooting at Inkster motel

A man has been charged in a double shooting last weekend at a motel in Inkster, Michigan State Police announced Thursday.

Bernard Rutherford, 22, was arraigned Thursday at the 22nd District Court in Inkster. Charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office include assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The Inkster resident also was charged with felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon and 12 counts of felony firearms, state police said. His bond was set at $2 million.

Authorities linked Rutherford to the shooting reported Saturday night at the Paradise Inn on Michigan Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they heard the two victims yelling for help, police said.

The pair, identified as a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s, were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.