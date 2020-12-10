Investigation into illegal prescription drugs in Wayne County concludes with two arrests

Two men suspected of being major suppliers for illegal prescription drugs in Metro Detroit were arrested Wednesday after authorities concluded a lengthy investigation into the operation.

Police took a 36-year-old man from Dearborn and a 42-year-old man from Inkster into custody after seizing over $800,000 in cash, nine guns, four luxury cars, $300,000 worth of watches and over 36,000 illegal prescription pills, MSP said in a tweet. The suspects were released pending authorization of charges.

The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team served eight warrants in Dearborn, Garden City, Inkster and Lincoln Park to end a four-month long investigation into the sale of illegal prescription drugs. The individuals arrested during the investigation are believed to be major suppliers of the narcotics throughout the Metro Detroit area.

During the investigation a warehouse was located that contained a marijuana grow operation in excess of 100 plants. The MSP Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section will further investigate this portion of the investigation, the tweet read.

MNET is a multi-jurisdictional task force compromised of several police agencies in the Metro Detroit area, along with The Michigan Department of Corrections, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Michigan State Police Diversion Investigation Unit. The Drug Enforcement Agency and Troopers from the Metro South Post assisted MNET with this investigation.

Police ask if you know of illegal drug activity in Wayne County to contact the MNET tip line at 734-947-1194. Your identity can remain anonymous.