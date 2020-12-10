Mother of D'Wan Sims, boy whose 1994 disappearance made national headlines, dies

The mother of D'Wan Sims, the 4-year-old boy whose 1994 disappearance made national headlines, died almost 26 years to the day that her son was reported missing, relatives said.

Dwanna Wiggins died Dec 7 in her North Carolina home, according to relatives. She had been recently released from the hospital, family members said.

Wiggins told police she and her son walked into Livonia's Wonderland Mall on Dec. 11, 1994, and that someone had kidnapped D'Wan after she lost track of him. Her story was widely questioned after investigators released surveillance video showing Wiggins, whose surname was Harris at the time, walking into the mall alone.

Wiggins maintained her innocence and insisted she just wanted to find out what happened to her son.

"You've got to try to stay positive," she told The Detroit News in 2009. "Everyone was convinced I had something to do with (D'Wan's disappearance), and that makes it a little bit harder than it already is."

Former Livonia police chief Robert Stevenson, who was a member of the department's surveillance unit at the time of D'Wan's disappearance, confirmed investigators were convinced of Wiggins' culpability.

"I can tell you that not one person who worked on that investigation believed her story," Stevenson said. "There was no evidence to support her story; in fact, the evidence refuted her story."

Stevenson said more than 40 investigators from Livonia and Detroit police departments, Michigan State Police and the FBI were involved in the investigation.

"It was one of the largest investigations to ever take place in Michigan," he said.

Wiggins failed two lie detector tests. Stevenson said the second test, administered by federal agents, ended abruptly.

"The investigators felt she was close to telling what happened, but she walked out of the test," he said.

D'Wan's disappearance remains an open case.

"Unfortunately, we were never able to find out what really happened," Stevenson said.

According to family, Wiggins had two daughters in addition to D’Wan.

She told The News in 2009 she held out hope that her son was alive.

"I haven't given up," she said. "When it's time for him to come back home, he'll come home. If he was deceased, I think someone would have found a body by now. I feel someone has him and is taking good care of him.

"When D'Wan finds me, everything will be all right. I still have family in Detroit, and when he does come home, they'll be waiting with open arms."

