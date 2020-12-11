In Livonia, a drive-by celebration for sobriety court grads

Livonia — After Pam Woods had her second drunken driving offense, she was placed in Livonia 16th District Court’s sobriety program. She said over the course of 18 months, it changed her life.

On Friday, Woods, 61, was among 23 people who participated in a socially distanced drive-up ceremony honoring those who graduated from the court’s Sobriety/Drug Court program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sobriety court teaches the tools of discipline and really coping methods that really help in recovery ...,” said Woods, a Northville Township resident. "They were really respectful to us, understanding with our addictions and understanding with the bad choices. Giving us that hope and that strength of encouragement."

The event, with 16th District Court Sobriety/Drug Court Judges Sean Kavanaugh and Kathleen McCann, recognized the five newest graduates as well as others who completed the program between March and December, when the court wasn't able to host a traditional, in-person graduation ceremony.

Graduates received a lucky bamboo plant, a journal and a key chain.

Woods said the drive-up ceremony was an odd experience and she would have rather have been able to be with her fellow graduates and supporters for a ceremony inside the court. She took it in stride though.

"It was quite awesome at the same time to know that everyone took their time out to come and congratulate use with signs and these plants and gift bags," she said. "It was really quite something to see all of them be there for us."

The program was founded in 2006 to help repeat drug and alcohol offenders in the Livonia community and bordering cities achieve long-term sobriety. During the pandemic, participants took the program via Skype, Zoom or on the phone.

Lainie Morrison-Fryer, director of probation for 16th District Court, commended the graduates.

"Their perseverance, commitment to their personal excellence is really what propels me in my profession," she said.

Students are in the program for 18 to 24 months, Morrison-Fryer said. In the first 90 days, they're expected to participate in daily 12-step support group meetings and undergo daily alcohol testing. The program is designed to help participants rebuild foundational blocks that have been knocked over from addiction, she said.

"The program is not only just about getting these people sober because that's just the first step," she said. "What it's really about is getting them a healthy lifestyle: physical, mental, spiritual, emotional. Getting them good employment, giving them structured housing."

Michigan has 199 problem-solving courts across the state, which focus on providing treatment and intense supervision to offenders as an alternative to incarceration.

According to the Michigan Supreme Court's 2019 fiscal year report, only 2% of drug court participants were employed when they were admitted into the program, and 80% were employed at discharge.

Graduates of adult drug court programs are two times less likely to be convicted of a new offense within three years of admission to a program. Sobriety court graduates were nearly three times less likely to be convicted of a new offense within three years of admission to a program, the report notes.

Of the 2,755 participants discharged from a drug or sobriety court program during the 2019 fiscal year, 1,781 — or 65% — successfully completed the program.

Woods said she plans to continue going to support group meetings and paying it forward.

"I'm learning about myself," she said. "That I'm worth it myself. As I'm learning this, I can help somebody else. ... I'm enjoying my life soberly. I'm enjoying my grandchildren."

