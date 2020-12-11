Wayne County offers $500 payments to workers hit by COVID shutdowns

Wayne County residents who work in the food, fitness or entertainment industry and have been affected by shutdowns stemming from COVID-19 are eligible for a one-time $500 payment.

Under the program, “Wayne County Cares,” the payments will be provided to eligible residents through cash cards. Applicants must work in food service or at a fitness or entertainment venue, such as a bowling alley, a bar or movie theater, and meet income limits.

County Executive Warren Evans' office announced the program, which is being funded through the federal CARES Act, in a news release Thursday. According to the county's website, more than 2,400 people had applied for the payments Friday.

“We’ve been working to support local small businesses and their workers throughout the pandemic,” he said. “With the increased spread of COVID leading to stronger public health orders, we knew these workers would be most affected.”

The Wayne County Economic Development Department budgeted $4 million to provide up to 8,000 cash awards to qualified workers.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” said Jailee Dearing, owner of Berts Jazz Club in Eastern Market.

Dearing who formerly owned Bert’s on Broadway for 16 years, said he has carried some employees from his former establishment to his new one but now has people who cannot pay their rent.

“I’ve had to lay off about 80% of my staff since the pandemic. Some of them have even called and thought I owed them another check,” he said. “They have called to borrow money and (are) still asking can they come back to work. So I think this payment is going to be helpful, for those who are able to actually get it.”

Residents can apply for the grants at www.WayneCounty.com; the deadline is Dec. 15.

In addition to the Wayne County Cares program, Evans' administration has issued $70 million in grants to local businesses.

“The pandemic has been a challenge unlike anything we’ve experienced in our lifetime,” said Evans. “Our goal is to ensure Wayne County residents and businesses have the support they need to safely get through these difficult times. We are all in this fight together.”