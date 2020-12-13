Wayne County Sheriff Napoleon improving in battle with COVID-19

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon "continues to improve" while fighting through COVID-19 for nearly a month.

On Sunday afternoon, Napoleon's daughter, Tiffani Jackson, wrote on his Facebook page that her father's condition is improving and they're taking his recovery day by day.

"They have been able to reduce his ventilator settings and have been successful in removing some of the access fluid from his body," Jackson wrote.

Napoleon, 65, was placed on a ventilator on Nov. 27 to preserve the energy he was exerting to breathe, Jackson said.

Two days after he was placed on the ventilator, Napoleon's family, friends and co-workers held a prayer vigil in front of the Sheriff's Office in Detroit.

"Don't let fear and anxiety take over. We just have to stand united and believe that my father will walk out of that hospital the same way that he walked in to that hospital," Jackson said.

"I understand that you all are overcome with emotions and I think that speaks volumes of his character... That is my best friend laying in that hospital bed so I understand how you all feel not being able to reach out, talk to him."

Napoleon reportedly has had low oxygen levels while hospitalized. The sheriff's office announced Napoleon's diagnosis on Nov. 19, and he was hospitalized the following day.

Napoleon is the fourth of his mother's five children to become seriously ill from COVID-19, Jackson said.

In March, Napoleon's brother, Hilton, who was Highland Park's chief of police, caught the virus and was hospitalized for 71 days.

The virus has hit the sheriff's office hard. In May, Donafay Collins, commander of the division 2 jail, died at 63 after contracting it. Two deputies and two doctors who worked at the jail also died after contracting the virus.

Sheriff's office employees are tested daily, downtown at the division 1 facility, and in Hamtramck at its division facility.

"As we all continue to support and pray for the sheriff in this critical time, the undersheriff, chief of staff, all of our chiefs, they assure you that the operations of this agency are continuing," said Paula Bridges, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, at the Nov. 29 prayer vigil.

"We have never let up and we will not let you down. We'll steer this ship as Sheriff Napoleon has guided us to do these 11 years."