Boy, 8, shot at Canton Township home

An 8-year-old boy was wounded Tuesday in a shooting in Canton Township, police said.

The township's 911 dispatch center received a call at about 4 p.m. that a child "had been shot after a firearm was discharged inside a residence on Old Michigan Avenue," investigators said in a statement.

Emergency personnel responded and transported the boy to a hospital.

Police did not release other details, including his condition.

"An active investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances of the incident," police said.