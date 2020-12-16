Canton police say boy, 8, wounded in Tuesday shooting has died

Canton Township — An 8-year-old boy wounded in a shooting Tuesday has died, officials said.

“It is with much sadness that we report the 8-year old boy succumbed to his injuries yesterday,” Deputy Police Chief Craig Wilsher said in a statement Wednesday. “An individual is in custody, and we expect to turn our investigation over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office later today.”

On Tuesday, police said the township's 911 dispatch center received a call at about 4 p.m. that a child "had been shot after a firearm was discharged inside a residence on Old Michigan Avenue."

Emergency personnel transported the boy to a hospital.

