2nd suspect charged in Egypt Covington slaying

A second suspect has been charged in the 2017 slaying of Van Buren Township resident Egypt Covington, Michigan State Police announced Friday.

Shane Lamar Evans of Sumpter Township has been arraigned in 34th District Court, the agency said on Twitter.

The Wayne County prosecutor authorized two counts against the 31-year-old: homicide-felony murder and first-degree home invasion, according to the release.

Evans also is a habitual offender and was remanded to the county jail pending additional court appearances, state police said.

Authorities have said the death of Covington was not a random act.

The 27-year-old was last seen June 22, 2017. The next day, the singer who worked as an account manager for a wine and beer importer/distributor was found fatally shot at her home on Hull Road.

To spur tips, Covington's family teamed with Michigan State Police and Crime Stoppers of Michigan to offer a cash reward of $25,000.

Last month, a Toledo man was arraigned in the fatal shooting. Timothy Eugene Moore was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, firearms possession by a felon and four counts of felony firearm.

Also in November, state police announced a second person arrested in connection with the slaying had been released as the investigation "continues to change rapidly."

Meanwhile, a foundation has been launched in Covington's memory to support causes she was passionate about, including music scholarship, animal welfare and supporting domestic violence survivors.