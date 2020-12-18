Canton Twp. man charged with criminal sexual conduct

A Canton Township man has been charged with 18 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, police announced Friday.

Shailesh Patel was arraigned Thursday in 35th District Court, investigators said in a statement. Criminal sexual conduct is a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

"The Canton Police Department began their investigation after one victim filed a report of the abuse dating back several years," representatives said in a release.

Investigators also worked with the FBI task force, Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes.

Chief Judge James Plakas denied bond for Patel. The 53-year-old was remanded to the Wayne County Jail pending his next court date on Dec. 28.