Girl ejected from vehicle in I-75 crash

A child was ejected from a car during a traffic crash early Saturday morning in Brownstown Charter Township, police said.

Michigan State Police responded to a car crash around 3:10 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Sibley Road. Police said a pickup truck hit a minivan causing the rear hatch to open.

The girl, who was laying across the rear bench seat, was ejected and became trapped under the car.

The Brownstown Fire Department helped her from under the car and she was taken to Children's Hospital with minor injuries, police said.