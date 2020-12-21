Man, horse die in single-vehicle crash in rural Wayne County

Sumpter Township — A 24-year-old Wyandotte man and a horse were killed early Sunday in Sumpter Township when a truck and trailer they were in went off the road and hit a tree, police said.

Sumpter Township is a rural western Wayne County community of about 9,400 residents.

Police say the fatal single-vehicle crash took place about 12:30 a.m. on Willis near Sharon Court. An eastbound pickup truck was pulling a trailer with one horse inside on Willis when the truck went off the road.

It hit a tree, killing the Wyandotte man who was a front-seat passenger, police said.

Medics transported the driver, an 18-year-old Sumpter Township woman, to a hospital. She was listed in critical condition. Police describe the injuries of two backseat passengers as "serious."

The horse died at the scene.

As of last week's numbers, 992 people had died in car crashes in Michigan in 2020, per Michigan State Police. That's 71 more than at this point in 2019.