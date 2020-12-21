Shooting at Fairlane Town Center mall injures one

The Detroit News

Dearborn police are investigating a shooting reported Monday at Fairlane Town Center mall that left one person injured.

The incident was reported at about 5:40 p.m. at the shopping center on Michigan Avenue.

Police said one person had non-life-threatening injuries and received medical treatment.

They are searching for a suspect. A description of that person, and other details about the incident, were not immediately available.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and the public was not in danger.