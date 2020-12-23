2 people found dead in Garden City home

Garden City — Two people were found dead, and a third person was wounded, in a Garden City home Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the 32500 block of Rosslyn in the 11 a.m. hour. That's south of Marquette and east of Venoy.

Garden City Fire Department confirmed the three injuries, but declined to say how the victims were injured, or identify them in any way.

Garden City Police Department did not immediately have information to share.