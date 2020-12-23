Highland Park murder suspect turns self in with weapon in hand

Highland Park — A 25-year-old Highland Park man is jailed Wednesday on a $250,000 bond in the fatal stabbing of his sister's boyfriend last week.

Derek Everett is charged with 2nd-degree murder in the death of Anthony McCormick, 34.

The fatal stabbing took place about 10:40 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 300 block of Eason, Highland Park police said. That's south of Six Mile and west of Hamilton.

The suspect, his girlfriend and her brother were all drinking together when the night took a sour turn. The two men argued over Everett's alleged treatment of his girlfriend.

Everett allegedly grabbed a knife, police said, and warned that he would kill McCormick. But the men fought, and McCormick was killed. Police say Everett fled.

He turned himself in days later at the police station — and brought the alleged murder weapon with him, police said.

Everett was arraigned Tuesday at Highland Park's 30th District Court. His $250,000 bond is in addition to a $5,000 cash-or-surety bond in a domestic violence case. As of Wednesday he remains jailed.

He is due back in court Jan. 5 for a probable cause conference, court records show.