County gives $6M to 12,000 people affected by virus limits

Associated Press

Detroit – Michigan’s largest county said it quickly exhausted $500 payments for roughly 12,000 people whose work has been disrupted by coronavirus restrictions.

The recipients worked at restaurants or fitness and entertainment venues whose operations have been limited to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Wayne County Economic Development Department received enough applications in less than two weeks to fulfill the $6 million budget.

“While we wait for Washington to figure out what they’re doing, this is a stimulus for Wayne County,” county Executive Warren Evans said.

“I hope this program will ease the financial burden for workers affected by the public health orders this holiday season,” he said. “It’s not a panacea, but we are working hard to direct our scarce resources to those most in need.”