Children's coat drive Saturday honors late Sheriff Benny Napoleon

The Detroit News

Greater Grace Temple is holding a children's coat drive Saturday in honor of late Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

Napoleon, who died Dec. 17 after a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19, participated in charitable activities, especially during the holidays, as part of his faith and commitment to the community.

The Rev. Charles H. Ellis III, senior pastor of Greater Grace Temple, has invited sheriff's office employees to participate in the Coats for Kids giveaway, which is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last, at the church, 23500 W. Seven Mile Road, Detroit.