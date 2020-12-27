Police at scene of Inkster apartment complex for report of gunman; high-speed chase follows

The Detroit News

Inkster police and officers from other communities were at the scene of an Inkster apartment complex Sunday evening after reports of a gunman and high-speed chase.

Several police agencies, including from Michigan State Police and Canton Township, as well as Inkster Animal Control were staged near Hamlin Dr. at about 5:30 p.m. Police lights flashed and crime scene tape cordoned off the complex; police appeared to be searching an office building in the complex between Harrison Street and Inkster Road.

Initial reports said a gunman was at the complex; later, a report indicated that police were in pursuit of a vehicle headed southbound on Interstate 275 from Michigan Avenue. Police removed a pistol from the scene.

Officers at the scene would not immediately confirm details about the incident.

Messages were left for the Inkster police chief and Michigan State Police public information officer.