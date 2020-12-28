Benny Napoleon 'left a great legacy,' Dearborn police chief says

Detroit — Dozens of people stood in line Monday outside the Swanson Funeral Home on East Grand Boulevard in Detroit to pay their respects to Benny Napoleon.

Napoleon, the longtime Wayne County sheriff and a former Detroit police chief, died Dec. 17 at Henry Ford Hospital about three weeks after he was placed on a respirator while fighting COVID-19.

Napoleon’s brother, Hilton Napoleon, said he was moved by the show of support at the funeral home.

“I just want to thank all the people who stood in line to honor my brother,” said Hilton Napoleon, who is also a longtime Metro Detroit law enforcement official.

“To stand out in the cold like this to honor him is really something,” he added. Hilton Napoleon spent 71 days in the hospital after contracting the coronavirus in March.

Police officers from agencies across Michigan gathered Monday at the funeral home. In addition, honor guards from Van Buren Township, Dearborn, Auburn Hills, Farmington Hills and the Wayne, Macomb and Oakland county sheriff’s offices were in attendance.

During the open casket viewing, Napoleon was dressed in his brown Wayne County sheriff’s uniform. His blue Detroit Police Department chief’s uniform was displayed in a frame near the casket.

“Benny Napoleon showed us how to do things the right way,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad, who worked with Napoleon for several years when they were both Detroit cops. “He left a great legacy, and we will never forget it. His favorite saying was ‘You take care of the people, and they’ll take care of you.’ He will be missed.”

Walter Benjamin, a former drug counselor and a Detroit resident, said Napoleon helped him get jobs for people he counseled.

“He was just like me and you," Benjamin said. "He loved Detroit and he had a great attitude.”

Annie Jones, 80, met Napoleon when he was Detroit’s police chief and she was a community volunteer.

“He was one of a kind, and he was very good to me,” Jones said. “He took me in as part of his family, and I attended his family reunion. He was just a beautiful person.”

Former Wayne County Circuit Judge Wade McCree Jr. said Napoleon was “a genuine, good brother.”

“When he first became sheriff, he came over to the courthouse and gave everyone his cell number,” McCree said. “He was always very approachable for anything anyone needed.”

Detroit resident May Neal said she never met Napoleon, but felt the need to pay her respects because of his work as a Detroit police officer.

“I saw him close down many dope houses in my neighborhood,” said Neal, who lives on the city's east side. “I’m thankful for that.”

Martin Singleton said he and Napoleon began their law enforcement careers together in the Detroit Police Academy.

“We worked together at DPD, and when he went to the sheriff’s office, I went there with him,” Singleton said. “He was a good man.”

Visitation is scheduled to continue until 8 p.m. Monday at Swanson Funeral Home, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday at Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile in Detroit.

A private funeral service is planned.

