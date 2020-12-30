Dearborn Heights Mayor Daniel Paletko dies of COVID-19

Dearborn Heights Mayor Daniel Paletko has died, city officials announced early Wednesday.

"The City of Dearborn Heights is saddened to announce the sudden death late Tuesday of Mayor Dan Paletko from complications associated with COVID-19," the city said in a post on Facebook.

Other details were not announced.

His death prompted a response from others in Wayne County.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of Mayor Paletko's passing," Dearborn Heights Treasurer Lisa Hicks-Clayton wrote on the city's Facebook page. "I pray for him, his family and friends. Please keep our community in prayer as well.

"He served our community faithfully for many years," said Hicks-Clayton, who ran against Paletko for mayor in 2017. "God rest his soul."

"He was a devoted public servant, and he will be missed," Dearborn City Council president Susan Dabaja wrote on Twitter. "My heartfelt condolences to his family and the city of Dearborn Heights."

Paletko, 70, had a long history of public service. He was appointed mayor of Dearborn Heights in January 2004 after then-mayor Ruth Canfield retired. Paletko was elected to a full term in 2005, and again in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

He previously served on the City Council from 1974-2002, and was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives, a post he resigned when he became mayor, according to Detroit News archives.

Paletko was retired from Ford Motor Co., where he had been a financial manager.

Paletko was a certified public accountant and had degrees from the University of Michigan, the University of Detroit and Wayne State University, the city said.

He is survived by two daughters.