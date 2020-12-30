Private funeral underway for Benny Napoleon

The Detroit News

The private funeral for Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has begun with family and friends filing in to pay their final respects after two days of public viewings.

The former Detroit police chief died Dec. 17 at Henry Ford Hospital about three weeks after he was placed on a respirator while fighting COVID-19.

Visitation was held Tuesday at Greater Grace Temple on Seven Mile following Monday's visitation in the Swanson Funeral Home on East Grand Boulevard in Detroit.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Napoleon's honor to the Wayne County Youth and Senior Education Fund. Donations may be mailed to 4747 Woodward, Detroit, Michigan 48201.

Donations later will be placed into a scholarship fund for Sheriff Napoleon's grandson, Malachi K. Jackson, Sheriff's Office officials said in a press release.