'She didn't deserve this': Family mourns Inkster shooting victim

Those who knew Alyssa Powell best could count on her kind heart.

The 20-year-old loved giving back, babysitting younger relatives and sharing unique homemade gifts.

“She was always looking out and supporting people,” said her aunt, Nicole Dubose.

That’s why friends and family were stunned to learn, two days before Christmas, Powell was fatally shot in Inkster.

“We are all just in disbelief and in shock,” Dubose told The Detroit News. “We want answers. We want to know why.”

The Redford Township resident’s loved ones are seeking justice and hoping to raise $15,000 on GoFundMe for Powell's burial.

On Dec. 23, Powell was amid a rush to deliver holiday gifts she had produced with her beloved Cricut machine. Days earlier, Powell had presented personalized mugs and wine glasses to relatives during a gathering at her home.

It was a challenging year for Powell, who contracted COVID-19 early in the pandemic and lost her job, Dubose said.

The Wayne County native and Romulus High School graduate stayed busy crafting, another one of her passions, and tending to her social circle.

“She was always helping out,” Dubose said. “Alyssa was a caring person. She was always doing something for somebody.”

It was unclear why Powell visited Inkster the night she died.

Michigan State Police reported she was found about 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Manning, slumped over in the driver’s seat with a fatal gunshot wound.

Authorities have not released further details.

State police continue to investigate the case, said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for the agency.

Dubose noted Powell previously lived in the city for years and still had friends or acquaintances there. A grandmother also lived nearby, she said.

For now, Dubose struggles to understand losing the niece with a distinctive laugh who loved cooking avocado dishes and posting dancing videos on Tik Tok.

“This is a very extreme, unexpected incident,” she said. “She didn’t deserve this to happen to her.”

The family, Dubose said, is imploring the public to come forward with tips to help solve the case.

"I just need to know that the person responsible is behind bars where they deserve to be," she said.

Anyone with information can reach Michigan State Police at (734) 287-5000.