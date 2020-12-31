City of Eastpointe worker killed in trench collapse identified

An employee of the city of Eastpointe died Wednesday after a trench collapsed, trapping him underground, authorities say.

Water department worker Brian Theobald was tending to a water main break near Gratiot and Lydia when the trench collapsed at 6:20 p.m., police said.

The collapse trapped Theobald in the hole, City Manager Elke Doom said in a press release.

Emergency personnel extricated Theobald and took him by ambulance to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, Doom said.

Theobald, 45, was an employee of the city for 13 years. He is survived by his wife and two children, Doom said.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to the Theobald family and Brian’s Eastpointe family. Brian died serving the citizens of Eastpointe and will always be remembered," Doom said.

The incident is under investigation. Police declined to comment further.

The city manager's office and Department of Public Works could not immediately be reached Thursday.

Chris DeBacker's father, Ronald DeBacker, worked at the city’s Department of Public Works for 20 years, many of them alongside Theobald.

“Brian was a kind man," said DeBacker, 36, from Eastpointe. "My father was forced to retire due to an illness in 2013 and Brian made sure to keep in contact. He treated my mother with kindness and was a genuine man. This is awful. My thoughts are with his wife and two boys."

Ronald DeBacker died from colon cancer shortly after retiring in 2013.

"Brian came to their new condo (after Ronald DeBacker died) to do some landscaping work. If I remember correctly Brian had a landscaping business on the side," Chris DeBacker said. "My mother is very upset. She said he was a kind, helpful man."

