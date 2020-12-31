Third suspect charged in 2017 slaying of Van Buren Twp. woman

A third suspect has been charged in the high-profile 2017 slaying of singer Egypt Covington, Michigan State Police said Thursday.

Shandon Ray Groom, 28 of Toledo, Ohio, was arraigned Thursday in 34th District Court on charges of felony murder and first-degree home invasion. He was remanded to the county jail.

"It's still an open investigation," Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said. "We're working on it."

Groom's arrest is the second in the case this month. Shane Lamar Evans of Sumpter Township was arraigned on Dec. 18. The 31-year-old is charged with the same offenses as Groom.

Authorities have said the death of Covington was not a random act.

The 27-year-old Van Buren Township resident, who worked as an account manager for a wine and beer importer/distributor, was last seen June 22, 2017. The following day, she was found fatally shot at her home on Hull Road.

Covington's family teamed with Michigan State Police and Crime Stoppers of Michigan in August to offer a cash reward of $25,000.

Last month, a Toledo man was arraigned in the fatal shooting. Timothy Eugene Moore was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, firearms possession by a felon and four counts of felony firearm.

State police also in November said that another person arrested in connection with the slaying had been released as the investigation "continues to change rapidly."

A foundation has been launched in Covington's memory to support causes she was passionate about, including music scholarships, animal welfare and domestic violence survivors.

