Redford police, MSP have eye out for missing girl

Redford Township police and the Michigan State Police are looking for an 8-year-old girl with a worried father.

Maleah Elizabeth Wissert was last seen near Seven Mile and Beech Daly. A Redford Police Department spokesman said she hasn't been gone "too terribly long" but her father was concerned enough to ask for assistance.

Maleah is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. She is described as mixed race, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are simply trying to do a well-being check, the spokesman said. It's possible, he said, that she is with family.

Redford Police ask that anyone with information contact the department at (313) 387-2555.